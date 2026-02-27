Idaho Falls opens all 3 golf courses for the season on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Golfers in Idaho Falls are getting an early start to the season thanks to one of the mildest winters in recent memory. Sage Lakes, Pinecrest, and Sand Creek golf courses will all officially be open for the season starting Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.



Because of the lighter snowfall, local courses are opening in February — the first time in 10 to 11 years that’s happened. For comparison, courses opened on March 21st last year, and not until April the year before that.



Even during the offseason, staff members remain on standby in case weather conditions allow for an earlier opening.



“All winter long, we actually have staff on hand, always ready if Mother Nature allows us to be,” said Kevin Kavran, director of Idaho Falls Golf.



Golfers eager to hit the links can book tee times for all three city courses two days in advance. New tee times become available every morning at 7 a.m., giving early risers the best chance to secure a spot.



The early opening also comes as the sport continues to grow in popularity both locally and nationwide. Course officials say participation has surged over the past five to six years, and recent population growth in Idaho Falls has only increased demand.



With fairways clearing sooner than expected, golfers are wasting no time getting back into the swing of things.