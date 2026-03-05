Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Camera store hit by thieves, Police seek public help

MGN
By
New
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:57 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police are investigating a burglary at the Perfect Light Camera store on 17th Street.

Officers were called out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after an alarm company reported a break-in. When police arrived, they found one of the doors shattered.

Between the damage and the high‑end camera gear stolen, police say the dollar amount is significant, though they aren’t releasing specifics yet.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Idaho Falls Police at 208-5291200. You can also report tips anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who submit information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.