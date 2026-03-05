Camera store hit by thieves, Police seek public help

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police are investigating a burglary at the Perfect Light Camera store on 17th Street.

Officers were called out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after an alarm company reported a break-in. When police arrived, they found one of the doors shattered.

Between the damage and the high‑end camera gear stolen, police say the dollar amount is significant, though they aren’t releasing specifics yet.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Idaho Falls Police at 208-5291200. You can also report tips anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who submit information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.