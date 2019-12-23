Idaho records first flu deaths

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two northern Idaho women, both over the age of 70, have become the first two people to die from flu-related causes this year, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

"The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be serious," says Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. "Although these deaths occurred in northern Idaho, influenza activity is on the rise statewide. One important prevention measure for Idahoans is to get an annual flu shot."

Flu outbreaks are also reported in assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities across the state. State health officials encourage people who live there, caregivers, and staff be vaccinated. They're also recommending good hand-washing and sanitation practices to prevent spreading the disease.

Dr. Tengelsen advises people to take these precautions to limit the spread of flu:

• Wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.

• Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and be physically active to stay healthy.

• Avoid people who appear sick.

• Stay home from work or school when sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Everyone over six months of age should get an annual influenza vaccine. It is especially important to high risk people including those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and anyone over the age of 65.

Idaho has averaged 64 influenza-related deaths in each of the past four years. Most of those have involved people over 70 years of age.