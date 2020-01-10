Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

Idaho

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis on Thursday.

They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member.

Tuesday's avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four.

The sheriff's office previously identified the others who died as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.

Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.