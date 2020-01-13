Idaho company agrees to $5M settlement over fatal crash

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho company has agreed to pay $5 million to the daughters of a woman killed by one of its employees in a drunk-driving crash.

The Idaho-Press Tribune reported BSR Ventures and former employee Larry Halbert agreed to pay the family of Cheryl Miller to settle a lawsuit over her December 2017 death.

Halbert was an employee driving a truck owned by Advanced Heating and Cooling, a business name assumed by BSR Ventures. A

uthorities say Halbert crossed the center line on U.S. 93 and collided with Miller's car.

He later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

