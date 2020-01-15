Report: Idaho avalanche that killed 3 started by skiers

Idaho

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) - A preliminary investigation says an avalanche at Silver Mountain Resort that killed three people last week was triggered by skiers, despite the efforts of the ski patrol to mitigate the danger.

The preliminary report by the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center says the ski patrol had taken steps on Jan. 7 to prevent avalanches on the ski run at the Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho.

Three skiers died and two others were pulled alive from the snow after the avalanche.

A few other skiers were partially buried and survived.

The avalanche occurred beneath an area of difficult and expert runs.