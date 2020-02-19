ICfL Awards $5,500 to Idaho Libraries for the Underserved

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) awarded 11 grants of $500 each to public and school libraries in Idaho to benefit underserved or unserved children.

Ada Community Library

Hidden Springs Branch

Coeur d'Alene Public Library

Emmett Public Library

Franklin County District Library, Larsen Sant

Gooding Middle School

Gooding Public Library

Hagerman Elementary School

Lewiston City Library

Madison Library District

Meridian Library District

Syringa Mountain School (Hailey)

The ICfL's Underserved Children: Welcoming Libraries Grants will help to ensure every individual feels truly welcomed and included at the library and that libraries are able to offer inclusive spaces and services for children of all abilities, genders, races and cultures.

The funds will be utilized for activities that improve equity, diversity and inclusion in Idaho libraries and better serve the community's underserved groups of children.

"This grant funding will enable the libraries to provide resources that both reflect patrons' experiences, or mirrors them, and teaches patrons about those who are different from them by providing a window," State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said.

This program is brought by the Idaho Commission for Libraries and is funded in part with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).