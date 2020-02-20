Record-breaking number of homes built in Idaho

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - CBH Homes has been building homes in Idaho since 1992 and is announcing a record-breaking number of 20,000 homes built in Idaho.

What began with one Idaho native, Corey Barton, has grown to include 280 employees, 5 companies, including a building company, HVAC, electrical, interior selections, and truss company. Forbes Magazine listed Boise as one of the Fastest Growing Cities in America naming it Booming Boise. CBH is keeping up with the pace and building 2,000 homes in 2020.

"We are beyond blessed and so grateful for everyone who has chosen CBH. Our homeowners are important to us and we want them to know that we appreciate them and are celebrating them this year," Corey Barton, Owner/President of CBH Homes.

What does 20,000 homes built look like? That's 820,000 jobs supplied to trade partners, 20,000 roofs protecting Idahoans at night, 280 CBH teammates making it happen each day, 28 years of business, and one loving community of CBH homeowners.

February 20th is the kickoff day where CBH will be showcasing homeowner stories, employee stories and testimonials for the next 20 days to celebrate their 20,000 homeowners. CBH Homeowners can enter to win a $100 Home Depot gift card on CBH's social platforms that will be given away each of the 20 days.