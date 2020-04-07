Fall River Electric encourages members to comment in favor of DEIS preferred alternative

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Comments on a draft environmental impact study will be taken until next Monday.

Dozens of agencies and experts studied all options over a three year period. Some of what they identified was that breaching the four dams would increase wholesale power rates by as much as fifty percent, double the risk of power outages, and not guarantee salmon recovery.

Fall River Electric is encouraging its members to comment in favor of the preferred alternative, which focuses on modifying fish-passage structures. However, they would like any comment from those opposed as well.

For more information on the preferred alternative, click here.

“Our reason for requesting our members to comment positively on the preferred alternative is that beyond maintaining a very reliable power system, our members most important concern is for Fall River Electric to keep rates low. The preferred alternative will only raise rates slightly while continuing to improve fish passage on the Snake River by increasing spill,” said Fall River Electric's marketing and public relations manager, Ted Austin.

The issue will be open for comment only until next Monday, April 13.

To comment, click here.