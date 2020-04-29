Idaho Gives goes until May 7

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This is a key time for generosity in our community.

Idaho Gives is holding its annual fundraiser to support essential non-profit organizations.

It brings donors to a single website to raise money and awareness.

The annual statewide donation drive is critical to some of our most valued organizations.

"We're always conscious of it. We go from home to home and patient to patient. That's always foremost in our minds anyway. Just not we are a bit more cautious. We go to assisted living facilities and nursing homes as well to keep everyone safe," Hospice of Eastern Idaho Executive Director Celeste Eld said.

Many nonprofits we rely on have been stressed during the pandemic.

This drive will provide relief for so many in dozens of organizations.

"Giving to anyone on Idaho gives is currently just crutial. I'd love them to give to us but I'd love it for people to step up and pay attention," Eld said.

Every little bit helps too.

"If everybody gave $5, it would be huge when you put it together."

Idaho Gives 2020 has been extended to May 7 due to the pandemic.

You can donate by clicking HERE. You will see the leaderboard for the amounts raised. You can also see the latest donations, and then choose an organization you would like to support.