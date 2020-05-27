Idaho State Police enforces move over law 

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With warmer weather and the stay at home order being lifted, more people will be on the roads, but this poses a problem for Idaho State troopers.

Some people seem to be ignoring the message that state law requires drivers to slow down or move over for any emergency vehicle pulled over on the roadway.

"It's important to me because I have heard stories and I've seen videos of law enforcement, being struck on the side of the highway. It's very personal. I guess you can say that's where my office space is my patrol car and anytime I make a traffic stop. It's in that section of the roadway," said Jared Shively, Corporal with the Idaho State Police.

Three times in one hour, at least three drivers put Corporal Shively in danger by not either slowing down or pulling over to the other lane.

"I have a family I have children, I would appreciate if people gave me the space I needed a lot of times the people I don't give us space because one they're not paying attention, or two, they just don't care," Shively said.

If you are caught not slowing down for officers or emergency vehicles, you could expect to receive a ticket for $90 or more.