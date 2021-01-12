Jackpots getting bigger for Mega Millions and Powerball

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The jackpots for two lottery games continue to rise this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $615 million and the Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $550 million.

It has been nearly two years since the two national lottery games offered such giant prizes and only the second time both jackpots have topped $500 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.