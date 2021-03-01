Bowe Bergdahl wants court-martial expunged

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - US soldier and Hailey, Idaho native Bowe Bergdahl is filing a lawsuit asking for his sentence to be expunged.

It comes more than three years after his court-martial.

In 2009, Bergdahl left his post in Afghanistan in protest of his command. He was then captured by the Taliban and held for five years.

Once home, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

Instead of serving time in prison, he was sentenced to a dishonorable discharge, demotion to the lowest rank and had to forfeit $10,000 in pay.

This new 16-page complaint claims former President Donald Trump and Senator John McCain used their influence to affect his trial and a judge involved in the case failed to disclose he had applied for a job in Trump's Department of Justice.