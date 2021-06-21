Military tribute truck unveiled

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Keep an eye out for a unique work of rolling art on our highways.

Super T Transport in Idaho Falls unveiled this military tribute truck Monday.

Several employees of the trucking company submitted designs for the veteran-themed wrap.

In the end, Bryce Marshall walked away with the company's first-ever congeniality award.

"It brought my wife and I to tears," Marshall said. "Being able to drive something like this that, it's not so much for me, as it is for the brothers, the sister. Everybody I've lost. Y'know, just for, it's for them, and I get lucky enough to drive it. Show it off."

Even the president of Super T tells us he too saw the design for the first time at the public debut.