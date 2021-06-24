Idaho Power asks customers to conserve energy during evening hours

Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple days of triple-digit heat around the West are straining the regional energy grid as air conditioners and irrigation systems work overtime.

Idaho Power is preparing for increased demand for energy as the area experiences sustained near-record temperatures in addition to unprecedented growth and is asking customers to help.

Idaho Power is asking those who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next several days. Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading, can help prevent reliability issues due to the region-wide strain on the grid. The potential impacts of the heatwave are intensified this year due to drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections outside our system to move energy where it’s needed.

Idaho Power offers the following tips: