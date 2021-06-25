Single-vehicle crash in Camas County injures 1

Idaho

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash northbound SH46 at milepost 135, south of Fairfield Thursday around 7:42 a.m.

According to ISP, Paul Nelson, 57, of Fairfield, was driving northbound on SH46 in a 2003 Ford Focus. Nelson failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, went off the right shoulder, and rolled. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Air ambulance transported Nelson to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

This crash is under investigation.