Chemical spill at Boise pool sends 14 to hospital

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says 28 people were sickened when an unidentified chemical was spilled at a popular Boise public pool on Friday afternoon.

Fourteen people were hospitalized after the exposure, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said the the spill happened at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site.

About 28 people who were at or near the pool reported symptoms, police said.

Eleven were treated at the scene and 14 were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials were still investigating what chemicals were involved in the spill on Friday evening.