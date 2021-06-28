NWS warns long duration heat wave arrives Tuesday

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The National Weather Service in Pocatello said a long duration heat wave will start Tuesday across southeast Idaho.

According to the NWS, daily high temperatures this week will likely reach 93 to 102 degrees for most locations, and overnight relief will be poor, with low temperatures holding in the 60s for many locations.

The NWS is not confident on when the heat will end and said the heat wave may continue through the 4th of July weekend.

Outdoor activities will be greatly impacted, and there will be a high threat of heat-related complications and illnesses if preventative measures are not taken.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for most of southeast Idaho.

Forecast temperatures have trended slightly lower, so there is less of a chance of breaking all-time and month of June temperature records. Daily record highs and record streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 and 95 remain possible.

HEAT SAFETY INFORMATION