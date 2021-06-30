Extra DUI patrols out in force

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are hitting the road this 4th of July weekend, don't be surprised to see more police officers on patrol.

Starting Thursday through July 15, the Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is teaming up with the Idaho State Police and law enforcement agencies around the state to put more officer on the streets who will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

According to OHS data, impaired driving was the cause of 1,501 crashes in 2019, resulting in 99 deaths in Idaho. There were 8,084 DUI arrests. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and summer activities ramping back up, many Idahoans are eager to get together with family and friends.

One person in the U.S. dies every 52 minutes in an impaired driving crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but it’s important to be responsible on the road,” OHS Manager John Tomlinson said. “As you make your plans for the long weekend, also make a plan for a sober ride home.”

DUI arrests made statewide by Idaho State Police troopers increased in 2020, from 1,688 DUI arrests in 2019 to 1,706 DUI arrests made last year.

What can you do?