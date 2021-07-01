F&G implements Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on department managed lands in Upper Snake Region

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Effective immediately, all Idaho Fish and Game managed lands and access sites within the Upper Snake Region are under Stage 1 Fire Restriction until further notice.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

The following are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency, or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemptions

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All land within a city boundary is exempted Other exemptions unique to each agency

The fire restriction includes all Idaho Fish and Game lands within the following counties: Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The Wildlife Management Areas covered by this announcement include: Tex Creek, Sand Creek, Mud Lake, Market Lake, Deer Parks and Cartier Slough. All Fish and Game managed access sites within the Upper Snake Region, such as boat ramps are also included. Signs are being posted at many areas, but the restrictions are in effect, whether or not signs are present.

Dry conditions around the state have made the potential for wildfires extremely high.

“Our Wildlife Management Areas (WMA’s) are vital to sustaining wildlife and wildlife-based recreation in the region,” Habitat Manager Rob Cavallaro said. “Sand Creek and Tex Creek WMAs alone support 9,000 elk, 5500 mule deer, and 900 moose during winter. A catastrophic wildfire on these lands has the potential to significantly impact wildlife populations”.

Recreational shooters are also alerted to be cautious of the potential for fires started by ricochets or other sparks.

Fire restrictions will remain in place until fire conditions change, and the public will be notified at that time. Anyone with questions may contact the Upper Snake Region office at 208-525-7290.