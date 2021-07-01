Idaho will send 5 troopers to help Arizona secure border

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he'll send five Idaho State Police troopers to Arizona for 21 days to help with border security.

The Republican governor said Thursday the troopers will start a 21-day mission on Tuesday to help Arizona law enforcement officials with intelligence gathering and investigative work to prevent illicit drugs from crossing the border.

Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas sent a letter to fellow governors last month asking for law enforcement help.

Little says he's sending the troopers due to what he calls the failed Biden-Harris immigration policies.

Little says it will cost Idaho just over $53,000.