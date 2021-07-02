Idaho receives grant to expand, diversify registered apprenticeships

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho is one of 15 states to receive a U.S Department of Labor grant to expand its Apprenticeship Idaho program.

The $4.25 million grant will be administered by the Idaho Department of Labor.

“Idaho employers have one thing in common – they tell me they need a pipeline of skilled workers with industry-specific training and hands-on experience,” Governor Brad Little said. “By participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, these same employers can create a customized talent pipeline with extensive education and training in one of more than 1,200 occupations.”

The Idaho Department of Labor will use the grant funds to develop a robust recruitment strategy for reaching underserved populations and create a federally recognized Registered Apprenticeship program for in-demand industries, like advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology.

Apprenticeship Idaho was first established by the department in 2016 with the help of a $200,000 USDOL planning grant. Today, a team of state agencies are working together to turn Registered Apprenticeships into a solution for Idaho businesses struggling to find a skilled workforce.

Agencies involved in the partnership include the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho Workforce Development Council, Idaho Division of Career Technical Education, Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Idaho Department of Corrections.

Visit ApprenticeshipIdaho.gov for details.