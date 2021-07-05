Idaho Food Bank Fund accepting grant applications throughout July

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced its 2021 grant application process is open until July 31 to Idaho nonprofit organizations that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating or relieve hunger.

Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, purchase nutrition education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc), or promote access for anyone in need, including underserved and/or marginalized populations..

The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho and The Idaho Foodbank. The fund is financed by the generosity of the Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns. In 2020 grants totaling $114,631.94 were allocated to 35 statewide nonprofits that provide critical nutrition education and hunger relief services across the state.

Hunger relief organizations serving Idahoans are eligible to apply for these grants

Applicants do not need to be associated with the steward organizations mentioned above to apply for or receive funding.

Grants will be awarded in early October 2021.

Applications can be found online or a hardcopy can be requested by sending an email to: grants@idahofoodbankfund.org

You can find more information and the online application form HERE.