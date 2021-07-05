Subcommittee to review reclassification of US-93 Tuesday

Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Board 129,000-pound subcommittee will meet Tuesday, July 6, to review an application to reclassify the weight limits on United States Highway 93 (US93) from Arco to Challis.

After review, the subcommittee could provide a recommendation to the Idaho Transportation Board, which will make a final decision on the reclassification, or require further analysis by the department.

The subcommittee will convene at 10:00 a.m. in Boise to discuss engineering analysis completed by department staff and comments received during the public hearing process.

The meeting will be at the Idaho Department of Transportation at 3311 W. State Street, but members of the public may participate remotely via instructions located on the agenda.

Public comments were sought in June on the application submitted by Amalgamated Sugar to increase the limits on the following highway from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds:

United States Highway 93 from the junction of Idaho Highway 75 (ID75) and US93 to the junctions of US93 and United States Highway 20 (US20) in Arco.

No further public comment will be taken at the subcommittee meeting.

The application, analysis by ITD and FAQs about 129,000-pound loads are available at itd.idaho.gov/freight.

A final decision by the Idaho Transportation Board could be made as early as the next regular board meeting on July 22, 2021.