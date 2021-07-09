Troy to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

Idaho

TROY, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Troy on July 15.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Water Resources, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“I am happy to announce Troy as the next Capital for a Day in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “It is important to me to continue this monthly tradition, and I look forward to hearing from the people of Latah County as they share their thoughts and concerns with state leaders.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Lion's Club: 415 S Main St.