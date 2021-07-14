Police search for missing teenager

Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is asking for help finding a teenager who hasn't been in contact with her family since Tuesday.

They are looking for 15-year-old McKenzie Nebeker.

She was last seen in Gem County.

She may be driving a blue 2007 Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate.

She is described as a 110 pound, 5'5," teenager with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you think you have seen her or have information on where she may be, contact local law enforcement.