Rollover crash east of Declo on I-84

Idaho

DELCO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash eastbound on I-84 near milepost 228, east of Declo, in Cassia County Wednesday around 10:29 a.m.

According to ISP, 26-year-old Hannah N. Ames of Wenatchee, WA, was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 1999 Ford F250. Ames' vehicle went off the left shoulder into the median, rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Air ambulance transported Ames to Portneuf Medical Center.

Ames was wearing a seatbelt.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.