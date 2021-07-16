Skip to Content
Idaho governor against interfering in vaccine requirements

TROY, Idaho (AP) — The governor of Idaho says lawmakers should not reconvene to consider legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he needs to know more about it, but his default position is that it's usually best for employees and employers to work out disagreements.

The Lewiston Tribune reported three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get vaccinations.

That has prompted some lawmakers to call for the state Legislature to reconvene to pass a laws dealing with such requirements.

