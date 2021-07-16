Mud Lick Fire burns 7,904 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 7,904 acres and is 0% contained.

The southeastern flank of the fire moved down into the bottom of the South Fork Big Deer Creek drainage

Thursday. The northeastern flank of the fire was spotting toward Indian Creek Trail, and group tree torching and short-range spotting was observed.

The Great Basin Heavy Equipment Task Force began clearing vegetation along Ridge Road (NFSR 6224) to

prepare it as a contingency line. Hand crews strengthened the fuel reduction efforts and dropped snags along the Panther Creek Road. Aerial resources dropped water on the eastern flank of the fire and near Blackbird Mine. All recreationists in the Bighorn Crags area safely departed the site.

Heavy equipment will continue north along Ridge Road from Williams Creek Pass Friday. Crews are assessing structures in the Yellowjacket, Moyers and Rabbit’s Foot areas. Crews will continue brushing and snagging along Panther Creek Road. Crews continue protection efforts around Blackbird Mine as the fire is expected to progress to the southeast; terrain-driven winds may be a factor.

None of the rain that the town of Salmon experienced overnight reached the fire. Relative humidity will reach critically

low values and the potential for large fire growth is high.

The following trails are closed to all uses: Lick Creek #010, Birch Creek #023, Gant Ridge #028, Indian Creek 026, and Big Deer #029.

Road closures are in effect on portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan

Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadows Roads. Roads are closed to all uses including hiking, biking,

motorized use, and horse travel. You can view more HERE.

Stage One Fire restrictions are in effect in the Salmon-Challis National Forest (outside the Frank Church Wilderness),

Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-Salmon and Challis Field Offices, along with state, state endowment, and

privately-owned forested lands within the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone. For additional information on fire

restrictions, you can view more HERE.