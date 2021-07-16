New fire restrictions finder now online

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Your participation in preventing human-caused wildfires is critical during the current extreme fire conditions which are in some cases exceeding all-time maximum levels in Idaho.

To help make it easy to find fire restricted areas, the Idaho Department of Lands has launched a new online resource called the Fire Restrictions Finder.

“The Fire Restrictions Finder is a mapping tool that is smartphone and computer friendly so you can plan activities accordingly,” Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said. “We are doing everything we can to support getting this information to the public because we need the people of Idaho to take extra steps to prevent accidental fires right now. Even if that means changing your recreation plans for the sake of reducing wildfire risk.”

Fire restrictions are meant to prevent human-caused wildfires. Restrictions can be declared in a portion of the state, or in multiple areas. The decision to enforce fire restrictions comes as very high or extreme fire danger is predicted to persist and resources are stretched thin with multiple fires occurring in Idaho.

Local state and federal agencies come together to follow established, statewide-approved guidelines for implementing fire restrictions in their geographic areas. Fire restrictions are implemented in accordance with the criteria established in the 2021 Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan.