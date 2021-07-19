Governor Little appoints new STEM Action Center executive director

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announce Tuesday his appointment of Kaitlin Maguire as executive director of the STEM Action Center.

“I am happy to announce Kaitlin’s appointment as executive director,” Governor Little said. “Kaitlin has dedicated her life to the pursuit of curiosity in numerous scientific fields, a trait essential for this position. She will serve Idaho’s students and families well in this role as she assists them in preparing for an ever-changing workforce.”

Maguire has served as served as interim executive director of the STEM Action Center since November 30, 2020. Maguire received her undergraduate biology degree at George Washington University and master’s degree in geology at Ohio University. She earned her Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Berkeley in 2013.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Little as the Executive Director of the STEM Action Center,” Maguire said. “It is a critical time for STEM education to ensure Idaho’s workforce has the necessary skills to be prepared for the jobs and challenges of the future. I look forward to continuing to serve Idaho students, educators, and community members in preparing them for success and supporting Idaho’s economic prosperity.”

During Maguire’s tenure as interim executive director, the STEM Action Center continued to build momentum in numerous areas. The externship program places educators around the state into STEM business during the summer to learn STEM skills and workforce needs to apply this experience back in the classroom. The Idaho STEM Ecosystem is a network of STEM education and workforce development stakeholders working collectively to provide resources and opportunities for students and educators in STEM education, and the Learning Blade program provides STEM curriculum focused on STEM career pathways and has an easy-to-use online format with hands-on activities.

The STEM Action Center was established within the Office of the Governor by the Idaho Legislature in 2015. The center serves to develop unique grant, training, professional development, and student opportunities aligned to Idaho’s workforce needs from kindergarten to career. Decisions about the STEM Action Center are guided by a nine-member board appointed by the Governor.