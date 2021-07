Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name faces hearing

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month.

The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it found probable cause that Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative."

This year, she shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media.

The 19-year-old intern had reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her.

He denied wrongdoing but resigned before the House could vote on removing him from office.