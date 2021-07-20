Mud Lick Fire grows to 15,952 acres, 0% contained

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 15,952 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

Cloud cover over the fire area and cooler temperatures kept fire behavior in check with only minor growth

Monday on the northeast and southeast flanks.

The fire received a minor amount of precipitation and larger fuels remain critically dry.

Heavy equipment task forces continue to build contingency line north and south from Williams Creek Summit

on the Ridgeline Road, clearing vegetation on the west side of the road Tuesday.

Resource advisors are guiding all dozer work for resource protection, and firefighters are assessing structures around the Leesburg area.

Ignition plans are being developed for defensible actions in Panther Creek when conditions align, and air and ground resources are being used to support local initial attack and the Haynes Fire.

A red flag warning is in effect until 11 p.m. for lightning and/or strong outflow winds.

Evacuations are in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road

(NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242). Idaho Power has shut off power to lines serving areas southeast of

Leesburg, which includes private lands in Napias Creek, Panther Creek drainage south of Deep Creek, and the

Blackbird and Cobalt mines. You can see the Forest’s website for road closures and fire restrictions HERE.

Great Basin Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 will assume command of the Mud Lick Fire Wednesday morning.

You can view a map HERE.