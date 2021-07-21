Bedke dismisses claim that hearing is politically motivated

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings' claim that an ethics investigation she's facing is politically motivated is false.

The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor.

Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money.

The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape.

The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative."

The committee is holding a public hearing in August.

