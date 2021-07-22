Sawtooth Fish Hatchery to close to public July 28 & 29

Idaho

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Public access to the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery south of Stanley will be closed July 28-29 in order to complete improvements to the Kid’s Pond pathway.

The hatchery is a popular stopping point in the Sawtooth Valley, with the majority of visitation in June through August.

The visitor center is open year round from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

There are no scheduled tours this summer, but the hatchery is open to self-guided tours.

A fishing pond provides anglers of all ages a great place to catch rainbow trout. Kids under 14 years of age do not need a license.

Located 5 miles south of Stanley on Highway 75, the anadromous fish hatchery was constructed in 1985 to rear spring Chinook salmon and collect eggs from steelhead. Sawtooth Fish Hatchery is also involved in trapping, spawning and rearing sockeye salmon for release. Catchable rainbow trout are also held at the hatchery for stocking into lakes and streams throughout the valley.

For more information, call the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery at 208-774-3684.