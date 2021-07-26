Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge has temporarily halted a northern Idaho logging project in grizzly bear habitat following a lawsuit contending the Forest Service violated environmental laws.

The court ruled Friday in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and issued a preliminary injunction on the 2,500-acre Hanna Flats Logging Project in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

The Forest Service says it doesn't have to follow certain environmental laws because the project qualifies for a categorical exclusion.

However, the court ruled that the project does not appear to qualify for an exclusion and halted logging until it rules on the merits of the case.