Idaho
today at 10:59 AM
August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:  

BODY OF WATERWEEK TO BE STOCKEDNUMBER OF TROUT
Alturas LakeAug 9-131,820
Bayhorse LakeAug 16-202,000
Cape Horn LakeAug 2-6 & Aug 23-27600 total
Hayden Creek PondAug 9-13800
Kids Creek PondAug 9-13400
Little Bayhorse LakeAug 16-201,000
Meadow LakeAug 2-62,000
Perkins LakeAug 23-27300
Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole)Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-131,600 total
Sawtooth Kids PondAug 2-6 & Aug 9-13400 total
Stanley LakeAug 9-131,900
Valley CreekAug 2-6 & Aug 9-13500 total
Yankee Fork Dredge PondsAug 2-7 & Aug 9-131,000 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. 

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

