August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:
|BODY OF WATER
|WEEK TO BE STOCKED
|NUMBER OF TROUT
|Alturas Lake
|Aug 9-13
|1,820
|Bayhorse Lake
|Aug 16-20
|2,000
|Cape Horn Lake
|Aug 2-6 & Aug 23-27
|600 total
|Hayden Creek Pond
|Aug 9-13
|800
|Kids Creek Pond
|Aug 9-13
|400
|Little Bayhorse Lake
|Aug 16-20
|1,000
|Meadow Lake
|Aug 2-6
|2,000
|Perkins Lake
|Aug 23-27
|300
|Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole)
|Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13
|1,600 total
|Sawtooth Kids Pond
|Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13
|400 total
|Stanley Lake
|Aug 9-13
|1,900
|Valley Creek
|Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13
|500 total
|Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds
|Aug 2-7 & Aug 9-13
|1,000 total
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
