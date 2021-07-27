Gov. Little joins other governors in urging Biden, Canadian prime minister to open US-Canada border

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little is joining the governors of Montana, North Dakota and others to urge President Joe Biden to restore normal movement along the US-Canadian border.

In a letter, they told President Biden and Prime Minister trudeau that.

"The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border," Governor Little and the other leaders said in the letter. "For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm and encourage travel for commerce and tourism."

Governor Little and the leaders noted the strong trade relationship between the two countries.

Goods and services traded with canada totaled $718 billion in 2019.