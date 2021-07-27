ISP asks for your vote in “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KFII) - Idaho State Police have entered a photo of its iconic patrol cruiser as part of the annual American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser" contest, and they're asking for your vote.

This year, the iconic, bold, and distinctive look of the famous blue turf of Boise State University inspired the photo submitted for the contest.

The Best Looking Cruiser Contest is a nationwide competition sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting ends at 10:00 p.m. August 3, 2021.

You can vote HERE.

The winners will be featured in the “America’s Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022” wall calendar.