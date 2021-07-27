Mud Lick emergency road closures expanded

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has expanded the Mud Lick Fire Emergency Road Closures, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐010.

The closed roads are:

The portion of NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #030 Salmon River Road to where it intersects NFSR #101 Porphyry Creek Road.

The portion of NFSR #020 Ridge Road from where it intersects NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road to where it intersects NFSR #023 Stormy Peak Road.

The portion of NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #020 Ridge Road to where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #101 Deep Creek Road.

The portion of NFSR #242 Leesburg Road between where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #076 Napias Creek Road.

All of NFSR #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road.

The referenced roads are closed to all uses to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Mud Lick Fire.

This order will be in effect through September 1, 2021. You can view the order HERE.

The Mud Lick Fire was started by lightning on July 8, 2021. The fire is located approximately 23 miles due west of Salmon, Idaho on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The fire is burning in grass, brush, dead/down timber, and trees and is burning in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar, north and east of the Bighorn Crags and west of Panther Creek near the Blackbird Mine.

It is 52% contained and has burned 17,423 acres.