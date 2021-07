Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho dairy processor is expanding.

The $50 million project will allow Burley-based cooperative High Desert Milk to increase its annual butter output from 45 million pounds to 85 million pounds.

It will also let them add a new, high-demand milk-powder product called MPC-70 to its lineup.

It's a milk-protein concentrate containing 70% protein that is in demand worldwide.