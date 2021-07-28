Risch on inflation

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - US Senator Jim Risch of Idaho is joining some other republican colleagues in introducing a rule change in the senate.

They say it's to expose the impacts of government spending on inflation.

It would require that all bills passed by senate committees include inflationary impact statements.

Senator Risch said in part, “This rule change would give much-needed transparency to government spending and allow the american people to see how their hard-earned dollars are being spent.”