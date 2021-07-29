Mud Lick emergency area, road and trail closure

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon‐Challis National Forest implemented the Mud Lick Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐011.

Description of Closed Area, Roads, and Trails (#04-13-21-011):

Closed Area: All NFS lands in the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #055 Panther Creek Road and NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road, then following south along NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road to the junction of NFSR #115 Blackbird Road, then following west on NFSR #115 Blackbird Road, NFSR #116 Musgrove Ridge Road, and NFSR #167 Blackbird Ridge Road to the southern boundary of the Frank-Church River of No Return Wilderness area (FCNOR), then following FCNOR boundary to where it intersects the northern-most section of National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6038 Upper Yellowjacket Creek Trail, then following NFST #6038 Upper Yellowjacket Creek Trail and NFST #6021 to the junction of NFST #6028 Gant Ridge Trail, then following northeast on NFST #6028 Gant Ridge Trail to NFST #6026 Indian Ridge Trail to NFST #6023 Birch Creek Trail to NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road, then following NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road to the point of beginning at the junction of NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road and NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road.

Closed Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area

The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Mud Lick Fire.

This order will be in effect through August 31, 2021.

You can view the order HERE.