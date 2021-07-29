Mud Lick, Haynes and Iron Fire updates

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews continue to fight the Mud Lick, Haynes and Iron Fires.

MUD LICK FIRE

The Mud Lick Fire started by lightning on July 8, 2021. The fire is located approximately 23 miles due west of Salmon, Idaho on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The fire is burning in grass, brush, dead/down timber, and trees and is burning in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar, north and east of the Bighorn Crags and west of Panther Creek near the Blackbird Mine.

It is 66% contained and has burned 19,196 acres.

A heavy layer of smoke reduced solar heating and kept temperatures lower Thursday. This limited burning and fire progression. Air attack used helicopter resources to provide targeted water drops to areas with active flames. Crews continued to remove trees and brush along the Ridge Road and used chippers to remove brush along the Silver Creek Road. Structure protection efforts continued at the Yellow Jacket mine and Forest Service facilities. These efforts are designed to reinforce the contingency line and provide fire managers areas to slow or stop future fire progression.

Haynes Fire

The lightning-caused Haynes Fire started on July 16 and is located at the headwaters of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District.

It is 85% contained and has burned 472 acres.

The Haynes fire remains the number one priority. The fire produced little smoke and there are few areas with residual heat. The lower temperatures and higher relative humidity slowed fire progression and there was no perimeter growth.

An Area Closures is still in effect for the Iron and Haynes fires. For more information visit www.fs.usda.gov/scnf/.

The Closure on Ridge Road (NFSR #020) has been extended north to the 5 Corners intersection due to heavy

equipment use on the road. Road closures are in place for Panther Creek Road, Ridge Road (NFSR #020) north of

Williams Creek Summit, Baldy Basin Road (NFSR #0152), Haynes Basin Road (NFSR #60016), K-Mountain Road

(NFSR #60427), Twelvemile Creek Road (NFSR #60014), and McDevitt Road (NFSR #0150).

Iron Fire

The Iron Fire was started by lightning on July 17th and is located southwest of Badger Creek on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District.

It is 95% contained and has burned 133 acres.

One crew remains on this fire observing and monitoring for any changes in fire activity. As fire activity is low future reports will depend on changes in fire activity.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has terminated the Iron Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐009. You can view more HERE.