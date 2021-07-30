Ammon Days is back
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon announced Ammon Days is back this year with lots of food, fun and activities.
The event is set to take place at McCowin Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.
The events lined up for Saturday are as follows:
- Swimming Pool and Splash Pad – Free admission ALL DAY! Sixty-minute sessions at the pool.
- Car Show – Come peruse through a variety of new and old cars, trucks, and rat rods parked near Midway Avenue. Be sure to vote for your favorite!
- Ammon Has Talent – Do you have what it takes? Age categories are 2-12, 13-18, and 18 and above. Prizes are $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, and $50 for 3rd place. Good luck!
- LIVE Concert – World renowned singer and pianist Evie Clair, finalist on America’s Got Talent, will be showing off her amazing talents at 2:00pm at the East Idaho Credit Union Stage in McCowin Park. Bring a blanket and some shade and enjoy the show!
- East Idaho Fair Food Tour – We’ve invited some of East Idaho’s favorite food vendors to join us. Vendors will be serving delicious meals and treats for purchase beginning at 11:00am and through the evening. Come support our local businesses and enjoy a tasty treat!
- Raffle Drawing – Visit the Gazebo to pick up your Vendor Passport, stop by 20 or more vendor booths, and be entered to win some amazing prizes from our local partners!
