Lawmaker who ID’d rape accuser may lose committee assignment

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee says an Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who reported a rape should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives.

The full House will now be asked to vote on the recommendation made Tuesday, but they will have to reconvene for the vote.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she shared links to a far-right blog that included the name, photo and personal details about the young intern. It's unclear when the full House will reconvene.