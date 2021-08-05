McCall man killed in paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend

Idaho

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a paragliding crash near Horseshoe Bend.

Sheriff Scott Turner told Boise television station KTVB the accident was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Turner said the paraglider was a newer student, and went into a spiral.

The man was unable to recover from the spin and fell onto the rocks near the Payette River.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock identified the crash victim as Mark Matsuyama, a 31-year-old from McCall.