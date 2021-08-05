Watch for changes in water depth downstream of American Falls Dam

Idaho

HEYBURN, Idaho (KIFI) – There could be possible changes in water depth in the Snake River downstream of American Falls Dam from now until mid-October.

The Bureau of Reclamation is rehabilitating the American Falls Dam concrete spillway.

The rehabilitation project will continue through Dec. 2021, with additional construction activities possibly occurring in 2022.

“Potential changes of approximately 1–2 feet in river depth may occur rapidly from American Falls Dam downstream to Lake Walcott We strongly encourage anyone near the water to be safe and aware of their surroundings,” said Ryan Bliss, Upper Snake Field Office Operations and Maintenance manager. “You may hear the sound of a horn if you are near the dam or within the City of American Falls if an adjustment to river flows is imminent, but farther downstream there may not be an audible warning,” added Bliss.

Reclamation is working with Idaho Power Company, Power County Emergency Management, and the Power County Sheriff throughout the construction periods. If a significant flow change is expected to occur, Reclamation will notify the Power County Emergency Management and the Power County Sheriff to provide additional public notifications. Power County officials also will monitor the downstream area during significant flow changes.

Reclamation plans to operate American Falls Reservoir consistent with previous years during the 2021 construction period. Up-to-date water storage conditions at the reservoir, as well as information regarding releases from American Falls Dam, can be found at the project website HERE.