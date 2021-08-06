Mud Lick Fire is 48% contained

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 20,643 acres and is 48% contained.

No fire growth was detected Thursday. Fuels heated up below Indian Point in Gant Creek and on the hillside above the Big Deer Creek / Panther Creek intersection. Helicopters cooled those areas off with bucket drops of water to hinder future fire growth from forecasted winds. Crews continue to monitor fire activity and were able to hike in and visually confirm the fire continues smoldering in dead and down logs near Deer Lake.

Heavy equipment operations working to build the contingency line along the Ridge Road progressed another tenth of a mile. Thick timber makes mastication and chipping operations slow. Equipment will be moved to the Five Corners area to assist in operations on the northern end of the line to close the gap between Five Corners and the Wallace Creek Road turn off. Once compete, the contingency line will stretch from Five Corners to Moyer Creek Road, and provide strategic fire response now and into the future. Heavy equipment movement is expected to impact travel in the area:

Equipment will travel up Stormy Peak Road to Five Corners. Due to the size and condition of the road, this operation will require pilot cars, radio communications, and temporary road closures to ensure safety of equipment drivers as well as public traffic in the area. Be prepared for delays on that road.

Closures remain in effect for the Mud Lick Fire area. Information can be found HERE.

You can view a map HERE.