Fatality crash near Aberdeen

Idaho

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 39 at W 2200 S, just south of Aberdeen Monday around 6:17 a.m.

According to police, 26-year-old Jose Risendez-Rincon of Mexico was driving southbound on Highway 39 in a 1986 Nissan D21 pickup truck, and 44-year-old Jose Ruiz Aguirre of American Falls, was driving northbound on Highway 39 in a 2013 Ford F150.

Police say Risendez-Rincon crossed over center line striking Ruiz Aguirre head on. The vehicles came to rest on the roadway where the Nissan caught fire.

A ground ambulance transported Ruiz Aguirre to Power County Hospital in American Falls. Jose Ruiz Lopez, 24, of American Falls, a passenger in the 2013 Ford F150, was transported by private vehicle to Power County Hospital. Aguirre was later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Ruiz Aguirre and Ruiz Lopez were both wearing seatbelts. Risendez Rincon was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.